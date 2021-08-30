Tracing the History of Afghan Sikhs: Who Are They and What Happens to Them Now?

As the Taliban establishes its hold in Afghanistan again, several citizens of the war-torn country are making desperate attempts to flee their home. India, on its part, has promised safe passage to Hindus and Sikhs stranded in Afghanistan.

More than 550 people, including several Afghan Sikhs and Hindus in addition to Indian nationals, had been evacuated until last week, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has forced Sikhs to flee their homes. This marks as the end of Sikhi in Afghanistan but also a new beginning for our Sikh brothers in India," President of Shiromani Akali Dal Paramjit Singh Sarna said on Twitter, mourning the loss of the community's cultural heritage.

As an era of Sikhism in Afghanistan approaches its end, here's a look at the history of the community.