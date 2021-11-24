Pak Allows Transit of Indian Food Aid to Afghanistan 'for Humanitarian Purposes'

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally conveyed its decision to allow India to transport 50,000 metric tons of wheat and life-saving medicines to Afghanistan through Pakistani territory on an "exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes", news agency ANI reported.

The statement issued by the ministry on Wednesday, 24 November stated, "The decision of the Government of Pakistan to this effect was formally conveyed to the Charge d'Affaires of India at the ministry of foreign affairs today."

India had announced food aid for Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance and urged Pakistan to allow the aid to be transported via the Wagah border last month, LiveMint reported.