Bijapur Naxal Attack: Martyrs Receive Emotional Farewell

The Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on April 3 took the lives of 22 CRPF soldiers and left 31 injured. One jawan, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who was held hostage by the Maoists, was finally released on 8 April.

As the bodies of the martyrs reached their respective homes, they were met with tears and the neighbourhoods reverberated with the chants of 'amar rahe'.

Sub-inspector Deepak Bhardwaj of Chhattisgarh's Janjgir died while saving his team from an IED blast.