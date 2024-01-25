Happy Republic Day 2024: 50+ Wishes, Messages, and Quotes To Share on 26 January

This year, India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024. The day is observed with great enthusiasm in the country as it marks the day when the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950. What makes the Republic Day of India even more special is the Republic Day parade featuring colourful and vibrant tableaux of different states & union territories as well as flag hoisting, cultural programmes, and aerial shows.

Every year, the Republic Day Parade takes place along the iconic Rajpath or Kartayva Path in New Delhi. The event is a symbol of pride and unity, and is an occasion to pay homage and respect to the brave freedom fighters who lost their lives in the struggle for independence.

On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, we have curated some wishes, messages, images, and quotes for your to share with your loved ones on 26 January 2024.