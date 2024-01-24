Republic Day 2024: Interesting Facts To Know About India's Republic Day Parade

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024. This day commemorates the establishment of the Indian Constitution in 1950. What makes the occasion even more special is the Republic Day Parade along the iconic Rajpath or Kartayva Path in New Delhi. The Republic Day Parade 2024 will begin at 9:30 am from Vijay Chowk and travel five kilometres to the National Stadium.

Republic Day in India is celebrated with great pomp and show. The parade, cultural programmes, aerial shows by Indian Air Force, and flag hoisting are some of the main attractions of Republic Day celebrations.

The Constitution of India was drafted by a Drafting Committee that was spearheaded by Dr BR Ambedkar. One of the main goals of celebrating the Republic Day is to honour the Indian Constitution and pay homage to the freedom fighters of our country who have lost their precious lives during the Independence struggle.