Engineer's Day 2022 in India: Theme, History, Significance & Celebrations
India and Sri Lanka celebrate Engineer's Day on 15 September to honor the profession and its contribution.
National Engineers Day is celebrated every year in India on 15 September. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of Sir Moksha Gundam Visvesvaraya, who is considered one of the greatest engineers of India.
Engineer's Day of India marks Visvesvaraya Jayanti or the birth anniversary of the most legendary engineers in Indian history, who has left behind an incomparable legacy.
This day is celebrated to pay tribute to Sir M Visvesvaraya and honor all the engineers across the country. It also aims to encourage people to appreciate the work of an engineer and acknowledge their contribution to the development of the country. Let's have a look at the history, significance, and theme of Engineer's Day 2022 in India.
Engineer's Day 2022 in India: Theme
The theme for this year's Engineers Day in 2022 has not been announced yet. The theme of Engineers Day in 2021 was "Engineering for A Healthy Planet- Celebrating the UNESCO Engineering Report."
Engineer's Day 2022 in India: History
It was in the year 1968 that the Indian government announced the birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya as the Engineers Day of the nation. Since then, this day marks the celebration of engineers and their contribution to the development of the country.
Sir Moksha Gundam Visvesvaraya was born on 15 September 1860 in a Telugu Brahmin family, and he later served as a civil engineer and statesman. He was the 19th Diwan of Mysore and served for a period of seven years, from 1912 to 1919.
The notable works of Sir M Visvesvaraya include the development of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mysore, implementation of the irrigation system in the Deccan Plateau, flood protection system for Hyderabad, etc.
Sir M Visvesvaraya founded many industries like the Mysore Soap Factory, Bangalore Agricultural University, State Bank of Mysore, Mysore Iron and Steel Works, Government Engineering College, and many more. These industries provided livelihood to the people of Mysore.
Sir M Visvesvaraya also received various prestigious awards like Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire and Bharat Ratna.
Engineer's Day 2022 in India: Significance
According to reports, India has the second largest number of engineers in the world. It is also regarded as the country of engineers. Engineering contributes a large part to the Indian economy and plays a major role in India's overall development.
This day reminds all the engineers of the country, especially the civil engineers, to make Sir M Visvesvaraya their role model in accomplishing their goals and contributing to the country's development.
India has also been doing well in the IT industry, which has been growing at a fast pace with the help of all the hardworking software engineers in the country. Other forms of engineering like mechanical, aeronautical, chemical, computer, etc., also contribute to India's development.
Engineer's Day 2022 in India: Celebrations
On the occasion of Sir M Visvesvaraya's birth anniversary, every year, a memorial is conducted for him at his birthplace in Muddenahalli. Visvesvaraya National Memorial Trust organises the memorial and exhibits the awards, titles, and personal belongings of Sir MV, including his living room, spectacles, cups, books, etc.
Senior ministers and politicians of the nation also pay tribute to Sir M Visvesvaraya on this day and remind the people of his greatness through informational and inspirational speeches.
On this day, government and private institutions organise various events to appreciate the contribution of the engineers and spread awareness about the work and contribution of the engineers.
Sri Lanka and the African country Tanzania also celebrate their Engineers Day on 15 September with the same aim and agenda.
