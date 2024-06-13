Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Date in India: History, Significance, and Rituals of Bakrid

Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Date in India: Eid-ul-Adha is the second major Islamic festival that is celebrated by Muslims all over the world. After Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, this festival brings people together in a spirit of unity and devotion. Eid-al-Adha falls in the month of Dhul Hijjah of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The dates of all the Muslim festivals are determined after moon sighting. Many countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and others will observe Eid-ul-Adha on 16 June 2024 while as in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Bakrid will be celebrated on 17 June 2024.

Eid-ul-Adha is recognized on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, and its dates vary every year. It commemorates the obedience, willingness, and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah. On this occasion, Muslims gather together and celebrate the festival with grandeur and enthusiasm. Let us read about the Eid-al-Adha 2024 date, history, significance, rituals, and other details below.