Father, Husband & Grand Dad: Pehlu Khan’s Family Remembers

(It has been a year since 14 August 2019, when a lower court in Rajasthan acquitted all seven adult accused of lynching Khan in broad daylight. Khan’s profile is being republished from the archives to mark one year since the lower court judgment.)

“No one did their job properly. Why did the police botch up the investigation?,” Pehlu Khan’s elder son Irshad, who was with his father Pehlu Khan when he was lynched by self-styled cow vigilantes, asks.

Pehlu Khan was lynched to death on 1 April 2017 in Behror near Alwar in Rajasthan after being suspected of smuggling cows. While both his sons who were with him, Irshad and Arif, survived despite sustaining injuries, Khan died two days later. While the Alwar court acquitted all of the accused in August 2019 due to lack of evidence, in October of the same year the Jaipur bench of the high court quashed the cow-smuggling case that had been lodged against Pehlu, Irshad and Arif.