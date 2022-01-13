5 Dead, 50 Injured in Guwahati-Bikaner Express Mishap in Bengal's Jalpaiguri

At least five passengers have died, and 50 others have been injured after the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailed in Jalpaiguri near Domohani in North Bengal around 5 pm on Thursday, 13 January.

"The Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," the Indian Railways said in a statement released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal, said: "2 coaches derailed; 4 casualties and over 50 injured who have been hospitalized. Two NDRF teams at the spot for rescue & relief," reported ANI.