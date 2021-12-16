Gurugram Namaz Row: Ex-RS MP Files Contempt Plea in SC Against Haryana Officials

With the ever-increasing number of cases of disruption of Friday namaz at several sites in Gurugram, a former Rajya Sabha member has moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Haryana officials for failing to comply with the earlier directions of the apex court regarding measures to be taken to curb communal and violent sentiments that result in hate crimes.

Since September 2021, members of Hindu right-wing groups have been disrupting Friday prayers by the Muslim community in open spaces in Gurugram, despite these sites being designated by the state government for this purpose.

The right-wingers claim that Muslims offering Friday prayers in open spaces leads to traffic and even "harassment" of their women.