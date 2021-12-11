Bihar BJP MLA Supports CM Khattar, Demands Ban on Namaz in Open Spaces

File photo used for representation.
(Photo: The Quint)
A day after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khatter said that namaz should not be offered in the open and the "practice will not be tolerated", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bihar, Haribhushan Thakur, demanded that a ban should be imposed on offering namaz in open spaces in Bihar.
Thakur, who is an MLA from the Bisfi Assembly constituency in Bihar further said that "tensions among communities will rise if Muslims are not stopped from offering prayers on streets".
The Gurugram district administration withdrew permission for Friday prayers at 20 designated sites amid these protests as CM Khattar said that a fresh list will be issued after consulting both parties.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)