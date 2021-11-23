Member of SC-appointed Panel Asks Apex Court To Make Report on Farm Laws Public

Farmers stage a protest at Singhu border during their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march against the Centre’s new farm laws, in New Delhi, December 2020. Image used for representational purposes.
Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre’s three farm laws will be repealed, Anil Ghanwat, one of the members of the Supreme Court committee on the farm laws, appealed to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 23 November, to make the panel’s report public.
In a letter to the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Ghanwat said:
Ghanwat, a senior leader of Shetkari Sanghatana, was further quoted as saying, “The report can also play an educational role and ease the misapprehensions of many farmers who have, in my opinion, been misguided by some leaders who do not seem to appreciate how a minimally regulated free market can allocate national resources to their most productive use.”
While halting the implementation of the farm laws, the Supreme Court had constituted a committee to look into them on 12 January this year. The committee’s report was submitted on 13 March. However, it is yet to be made public.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)