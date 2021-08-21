Gurgaon: Kashmiri Youth Brutally Attacked Outside Office, FIR Registered

The FIR states, "While booking a bike near a park some people came and started to beat me. One among them held my neck and others started to beat me."

It further stated that the goons held Bhat against the wall and started thrashing him mercilessly.

According to a statement from his roommate, Javed Ahmed, Tariq's ribs and back had blackened and his head was swollen.

"I do not know why they beat him up. He also does not. Tariq was asking them why are you hitting me but they said nothing," Ahmed stated.