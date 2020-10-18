Gujjar Leader Warns Raj Govt of Agitation if It Denies Reservation

“What we did was ‘shakti pradarshan’ (show of strength),” he said in reference to Mahapanchayat on Sunday. The Quint File photo of Ashok Gehlot. | (Photo: IANS) India “What we did was ‘shakti pradarshan’ (show of strength),” he said in reference to Mahapanchayat on Sunday.

In a warning to Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsala, on Sunday, 18 October, sought acceptance for their demands including reservation in jobs and education as a “most backward class”, reported ANI. Bainsala reportedly warned at a Gujjar Mahapanchayat in Bharatpur that if the Rajasthan government does not make provisions for it, they will have face a large scale agitation from 1 November onwards. According to ANI, Gujjar told the media on Sunday:

“What we did was ‘shakti pradarshan’ (show of strength). I am giving a warning to the government. The number of people came on Saturday, it was easy to do ‘Andolan’ (protest) but looking at the present situation we decided to give more time to the government.”

Further, he said that they will make a decision on 1 November and, “If our demands are not met then our andolan will continue in the future”. In the wake of the call for Mahapanchayat by the Gujjar community, internet services were suspended in parts of Bharatpur, reported ANI. According to ANI, in December 2018, the Rajasthan government approved one percent reservation for Gujjars and four other backward castes (OBCs).