Ground Report: Gujjars, Dalits Clash in Delhi Over Land Dispute on 15 August

A land dispute in Delhi's Tughlaqabad village on the afternoon of 15 August led to a scuffle between a Gujjar family and members of the Jatav community.

Of those injured from the Jatav community, one man's leg was broken. He was suffering from polio and had trouble walking anyway. Two women and a man from the same community sustained head injuries and needed stitches. A few others suffered minor injuries.

Members of the Jatav community alleged that casteist slurs and abuses were hurled against them. The women claimed that people from the opposite group ripped their clothes and hit them on their private parts.