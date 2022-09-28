2002 Gujarat Riots: Ex-DGP RB Sreekumar Granted Interim Bail Till 15 November

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday, 28 September, granted interim bail to former Director General of Police RB Sreekumar in a case of alleged forgery and fabrication of evidence, in which activist Teesta Setalvad is one of the co-accused persons.

Sreekumar's bail application claimed that his health condition is not good and he is in need of medical treatment.

A single bench of Justice Ilesh J Vora granted interim bail till 15 November. The Gujarat Police arrested Sreekumar on 25 June alleging fabrication of evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

He was arrested a day after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed during the 2002 violence, seeking a probe into the larger conspiracy behind the Gujarat riots, according to LiveLaw.