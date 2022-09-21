Karnataka: FIR Against Over 300 in Haveri for Targeting Ganesh Procession

Communal tension gripped Haveri after a Ganesh Utsav procession was allegedly targeted on Tuesday, 20 September, by a mob in Karnataka’s Ranebennur town.

The police said that the mob attacked the procession triggering violence in the area, which also led to stone pelting from both sides. As of now, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against 300-500 unidentified people.

While the police have said that Prakash Boodikatti, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor, created confusion leading to the clash, how the confusion was created has not yet been established.