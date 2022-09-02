Hearing Begins in Activist Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea in Supreme Court

Activist Teesta Setalvad was arrested in June in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots conspiracy case.
(Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court on Friday, 2 September, continued hearing activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea, in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots conspiracy case. This is a day after the top court came down heavily on the Gujarat government.
The hearing is presently underway.
On Thursday, a bench led by Chief Justice UU Lalit had said that none of the offences that Setalvad was charged with could bar her from getting bail.
"There is no offence in this case which comes with a rider that bail cannot be granted like UAPA, POTA. These are normal IPC offences. These are not bodily offences, these are offences of documents filed in court," the bench had said, as per Live Law.
Setalvad had challenged the Gujarat High Court's rejection of her interim bail in connection with the case, in which she was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the 2002 riots case.
The apex court, while adjourning the matter till 2 pm on Friday, 2 September, also asked why the state's high court had given such a long adjournment in the case pertaining to the bail.
"In a matter like this the High Court issues a notice on 3 August and makes it returnable by 19 September. Give us a case where a lady has been involved in a case like this and the court made it returnable by six weeks," CJI Lalit said.
The court also asked why no charge sheet was filed although the petitioner had been in custody for over two months since 25 June.
Further, it said that the offences alleged are not serious like murder or bodily injury but pertain to alleged forgery of documents filed in court.
On 22 August, the apex court had sought a response from the Gujarat government on the bail plea of Setalvad, who was arrested in June in the case.
Setalvad has been booked under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC):
468 IPC: Forgery for purpose of cheating
471 IPC: Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record
194 IPC: Giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence
211 IPC: False charge of offence made with intent to injure
218 IPC: Public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture
120 B IPC: Punishment of criminal conspiracy
In her bail plea, Setalvad's lawyer had said, "The petitioner strongly believes that she has been targeted by the state as she raised critical issues before this Court challenging the administration."
(With inputs from Live Law.)
