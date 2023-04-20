'No Justice': Naroda Gam Survivors as Court Acquits 69 Accused in Gujarat Riots

"I saw them (rioters) burn to death five people, including a 10-year-old girl, in front of my eyes. I remember their faces, the clothes they were wearing, and the weapons they were carrying. You're telling me nobody killed those people?" asked Imtiaz Qureshi, 35, a survivor of the Naroda Gam massacre in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

On Thursday, 20 April, a special court in Ahmedabad acquitted 69 accused, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Maya Kodnani, former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Jaydeep Patel in the case in which 11 people were killed.

Qureshi, also a witness in the case, lost his ancestral home and a printing press in the violence.