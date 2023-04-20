Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gujarat Court Acquits All Accused in 2002 Naroda Gam Riots Case

Gujarat Court Acquits All Accused in 2002 Naroda Gam Riots Case

The accused include BJP leader Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.
The Quint
Law
Updated:

Former Gujarat minister and BJP leader Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi are among those 86 accused in the case.

|

(Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former Gujarat minister and BJP leader Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi are among those 86 accused in the case.</p></div>

A special court in Ahmedabad on Thursday, 20 April, acquitted all accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case of Gujarat, reported news agency PTI.

Former Gujarat minister and BJP leader Maya Kodnani and former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi are among those 86 accused in the case. Out of 86 accused, 18 have died.

The massacre claimed lives of 11 people.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

Also ReadExclusive | ‘Wherever BJP Asks Me to Work, I Will’: Maya Kodnani

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 20 Apr 2023,06:04 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT