Gujarat Orders All Businesses to Vaccinate Staff Latest by 10 July

The Gujarat government on 24 June, Thursday, announced that it was compulsory for 'managers, owners and staff of businesses/professional establishments' to be vaccinated against COVID-19 latest by 30 June in the 18 cities and towns where night curfew is in place, and by 10 July in the rest of the state.

The failure to comply with the state's regulation can lead to a shut down of the establishment, the statement issued by the information department of the state indicated.