Morbi Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 132, Indian Army Conducts Rescue Ops

At least 132 people died after a suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday, 30 October, officials said.

Around 150 people were said to be standing on the bridge when it collapsed.

Around 177 people have been rescued so far, and 19 are undergoing treatment, news agency ANI has reported. Rescue and search operations are being carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Brigade, Gujarat Information Department has said.