7 Dead, at Least 12 Injured as Bus Falls off Bridge in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

Seven were killed and at least 12 were injured as a bus carrying passengers fell off the bridge over the Siwan river in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Saturday, 17 September, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe told reporters.

The bus, which was carrying around 50 passengers, was going to Ranchi from Giridih when it fell into a dry spot near the river. The damage could have been more had the bus fallen into water in the middle of the river, the officer said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences.