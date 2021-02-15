After Fainting Mid-Speech, Gujarat CM Rupani Tests COVID Positive 

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, after being hospitalised for fainting mid-speech during a rally in Vadodara on Sunday, 14 February evening, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Hospital on Monday, 15 February, informed the media that the 64-year-old CM is stable and will be kept under observation for 24-hours. “All tests have been done but it is advised that he take rest, so that we will keep him under observation,” said Dr RK Patel to India Today.
A medical team accompanied him as he was flown from Vadodara to Ahmedabad for treatment, noted The Indian Express.
Deputy Gujarat CM, Nitinbhai Patel, told ANI that Rupani was meeting with people daily and holding public meetings for the upcoming local elections. He added that Rupani “might have to remain admitted for a week”.
"The Chief Minister collapsed while he was addressing the public meeting. His security guards caught hold of him when he fell," said BJP leader Bharat Danger to news channels.
Danger added, "Rupani's health was not fine for the last two days, but instead of cancelling his public meetings held in Jamnagar on Saturday and in Vadodara on Sunday, he preferred to go ahead.” This was the CM’s third political rally in the day.
Six municipal corporations will contest elections on 21 February, and the taluka panchayats, districts, municipalities will have elections on 28 February.
(With inputs from India Today and The Indian Express.)
Published: 15 Feb 2021,02:12 PM IST