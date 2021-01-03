Aam Aadmi Party To Contest All Seats In Gujarat Local Body Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, 3 January said it will contest all seats in the upcoming Gujarat local body polls as reported by PTI. It also announced the first list of 504 candidates.
This is the first time AAP will contest elections on all seats in the local bodies polls which are likely to be held in February.
With this, the party will enter the electoral politics of Gujarat as a strong alternative to the BJP, Atishi was quoted as saying by PTI.
She further added that “AAP will work to remove the BJP from power".
She further went on to say that AAP will not only contest local bodies polls but will also contest the Vidhan Sabha elections in Gujarat along with other polls.
She said that Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader in the country who is not scared of the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that the BJP cannot scare.
“We, the soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal, will continue our fight for truth," she was quoted as saying as reported by PTI.
She said that AAP will not let a corrupt person contest the election, instead they will leave the seat empty.
To make things easy, the party has opened an email address where people can register their complaints, against the candidates, if any.
(With inputs from PTI)
