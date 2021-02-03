BJP Lines up Rathyatra Month, PM Rally in Poll-Bound West Bengal

The aim is to take these ‘raths’ to every assembly constituency in the state, the party said, and is likely to conclude in a month.

PM Modi might hold a public meeting in conclusion of the yatras, sources said.

The BJP leadership said that it has written to the West Bengal government to seek permission to hold these yatras.

In response, the West Bengal government asked the party to ‘approach the parties at local level entrusted with maintenance of law and order’.

Separately, a petition has also been filed by an advocate at the Calcutta High Court, saying that it could lead to the deterioration of law and order in the state.