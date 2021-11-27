2 Foreign Cargo Ships Collide in Gujarat's Dwarka, Rescue Operation Underway

A collision was reported between two foreign cargo ships in the Dwarka district of Gujarat on Friday, 26 November.

"The collision took place between MVs Aviator and Atlantic Grace in Gulf of Kutch on 26 November night. Indian Coast Guard ships in the area including pollution control vessel on stand-by in the vicinity and monitoring the situation," PRO Defence, Gujarat said in a statement.

A team of Coast Guards, a patrol ship and a helicopter have been deployed for rescue operation.