GST Council to Meet Today Amidst Controversy on Borrowing Options

The meet of the GST council is expected to see non-BJP states push for a third borrowing option.

The GST council will meet on Monday, 5 October, which is expected to see fireworks, with non-BJP states still being in disagreement with the Centre over its GST compensation model.

The GST council will meet on Monday, 5 October, which is expected to see fireworks, with non-BJP states still being in disagreement with the Centre over its GST compensation model. In September, the Centre had given states two options to either borrow Rs 97,000 crore from a special window facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or Rs 2.35 lakh crore from market. The Centre had also proposed extending the compensation cess levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods beyond 2022 to repay the borrowing. Here are some of the things that are expected to be discussed in Monday's meeting.

Debate on Options to Reduce Revenue Shortfall

As many as 21 states have already opted for the first option of borrowing Rs 97,000 crores. All of them are BJP-ruled or BJP-aligned states. This puts the BJP-led Centre at a stronger footing in case a resolution on the same is put to vote in the GST council. Under the GST Act, only 20 states are required to say ‘yes’ to pass a resolution.

Opposition States May Push for a Third Compensation Option

Opposition states like West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab are yet to accept either of the borrowing options presented by the Centre and have vehemently opposed both. These states have said that the it is the constitutional liability of the Centre to compensate states, especially when the states are looking at a GST revenue shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crores. These states are, therefore, expected to push for a third compensation option.

Opposition States May Demand Dispute Resolution Mechanism

Opposition states have also asserted that they see the two borrowing options proposed by the Centre as a "threat", whereby, they might not be compensated if they do not choose either of the options. These states are, therefore, expected to push for a dispute redressal mechanism within the council and for a Vice Chairperson to be added to the council.

UPI Payment Options

There might also be a proposal considered to allow the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the firms which is handling the back-end date of the GST regime, to provide UPI and IMPS options for tax payments on the GST portal. This proposal is being considered based on a request by the National Payments Corporation of India.

GST Exemption on Launch of Satellite Services

The council may also exempt launch of satellite services from the GST. Currently, the supply of satellite launch services to a person in India by the likes of ISRO are taxed at 18 percent under the GST.

Lower Cess on Ayurvedic Hand Sanitizers & Higher Cess on Luxury and Sin Goods