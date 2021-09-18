Communal Forces Trying to Lure College Girls into Terrorism: Kerala CPM Warns

The note warned that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was gaining ground as a political force through its focus on temples.

“The party should resist attempts by communal forces to influence the faithful,” the note stressed.



“The CPM leaflet on minority and terrorism attests what the BJP has been saying for at least a decade. Young women have been trapped in love jihad and used for extremism. Why is the CPM not ready to openly admit that, at least now? When Pala Bishop spoke about it too, the CPM denied it. It shows the party’s double standards,” said BJP State President K Surendran.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been claiming that Kerala is emerging as a recruitment hub for terrorism.

“We should realise that unnecessary political violence would alienate the masses from the party. A stand against political violence is necessary to bring more people to the party fold,” the note read, targeting the RSS.

The CPM note also said the activities of the RSS have created insecurity among minorities. “It should be seriously viewed that discussions supporting the Taliban are emerging in Kerala, contrary to the stand adopted by a majority of the Muslim communities across the world,” the note read.