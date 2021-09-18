2-Yr-Old Child Rescued From Bengaluru Home After Family of 5 Die by Suicide

In a horrific incident, a two-year-old girl was found along with the bodies of her five family members in a house in Bengaluru. The child was rescued on Friday, 17 September, when her grandfather H Shankar returned to his home after five days.

The five bodies were discovered inside their house in the Byadarahalli police station limits on Friday night.

The child's mother Sinchana (34), grandmother Bharathi (51), mother's sister Sindhoorani (31), mother's brother Madhusagar (25) were found hanging from the ceiling.

Preliminary reports suggest that the family members died by suicide and a nine-month-old infant had reportedly starved to death. Only two-year-old Preksha was found alive.