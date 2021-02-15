Toolkit Row: Non-Bailable Warrants Against Two More Activists

After the arrest of 21-year-old Disha Ravi in the toolkit controversy, non-bailable warrants have been issued against two more climate activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu in the matter.
In a statement, Jacob’s legal team said that the Delhi Police had recorded her statement on 10 February.
THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST JACOB
Quoting sources, ANI said that Poetic Justice Foundation founder Mo Dhaliwal contacted Jacob via his colleague Puneet and that the motive was to create a Twitter storm ahead of R-Day.
There was allegedly a zoom meeting before Republic Day that was attended by Dhaliwal, Jacob, Ravi and others, ANI further reported.
WHAT JACOB’S REPRESENTATIVES SAY
After reports of Jacob’s alleged non-cooperation in the investigation, her legal team said that the claims are baseless.
WHAT JACOB DEMANDED IN THE BAIL PLEA
A transit bail plea has been filed by Jacob in Bombay High Court against the non-bailable warrant, ANI reported. The matter will be heard on Tuesday.
According to NDTV, Jacob in the plea asked for a copy of the FIR and claimed that the Delhi Police came to her Mumbai residence on 11 February with a search warrant and seized gadgets and documents.
ACTIVISTS UNDER FIRE AFTER DISHA RAVI’S ARREST
The development comes amid politicking over the arrest of Ravi from Bengaluru on charges of “sharing and spreading” the toolkit as apart of an alleged international conspiracy.
The Delhi Police claimed that Ravi was a “co-conspirator” in the document's formulation and allegedly collaborated with “pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State.”
Ravi has denied being part of any conspiracy and said that she didn't create the toolkit and just made two edits to it.
Ravi is one of the co-founders of Fridays For Future (FFF), an offshoot of the climate movement kickstarted by Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg that mostly comprises school children and young college students.
Published: 15 Feb 2021,01:18 PM IST