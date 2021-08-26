Govt Will Withdraw Cases of Stubble Burning Against Farmers: UP CM

The announcement on dropping stubble-burning cases comes after Adityanath’s interaction with farmers and the CM has also instructed officials not to snap the power supply to a “single farmer” despite delays in payment of electricity bills.



According to The Indian Express, Adityanath further told farmers that a one-time settlement scheme will be brought in for them so that no interest or penalty is imposed on them for pending electricity bills.



Claiming that unlike Opposition parties, the BJP has worked in a planned and phased manner to uplift the condition of farmers, Adityanath also said that all previous payments (due since 2010) will be made before the new cane-crushing season.

Adityanath also announced: