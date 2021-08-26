Govt Will Withdraw Cases of Stubble Burning Against Farmers: UP CM

The Uttar Pradesh government, on Wednesday, 25 August, announced that it will withdraw cases of stubble burning against farmers, and waive the fine imposed on them
The Uttar Pradesh government, on Wednesday, 25 August, announced that it will withdraw cases of stubble burning against farmers and waive the fine imposed on them. As per The Indian Express, the UP government itself dubbed it a major relief to the farmers.
The announcement on dropping stubble-burning cases comes after Adityanath’s interaction with farmers and the CM has also instructed officials not to snap the power supply to a “single farmer” despite delays in payment of electricity bills.
According to The Indian Express, Adityanath further told farmers that a one-time settlement scheme will be brought in for them so that no interest or penalty is imposed on them for pending electricity bills.
Claiming that unlike Opposition parties, the BJP has worked in a planned and phased manner to uplift the condition of farmers, Adityanath also said that all previous payments (due since 2010) will be made before the new cane-crushing season.
Adityanath also announced:
Sugar mills would start operating in the western districts from 20 October
Sugar mills would start operating in the Central region from 25 October
Sugar mills would start operating in the eastern region from the first week of November
This move could prove important as the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated to begin early next year.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
