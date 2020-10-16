Govt to Take Decision on Right Age of Marriage for Women Soon: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 16 October, gave an assurance that the government will take a decision on the right age of marriage for women soon, after the submission of the report by a committee formed in this regard.
Speaking at an event after releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, Modi said, "Discussion is underway to decide the right age for marriage of our daughters. From across the country, daughters have written to me asking why the concerned committee has not given its decision yet. I assure you that as soon as the report comes, the government will act on it."
"We are taking appropriate actions for our daughters' well-being. Through Jal Jeevan Mission, work is going on to provide water to every household. We are providing sanitary pad for Re 1 each," he was further quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Modi had announced the setting up of a committee to discuss the minimum age of marriage for women during his Independence Day Speech. In Parliament too, the government had pointed out that a task force had been constituted "to examine the correlation of the age of marriage and motherhood".
The current legal age of marriage for women is 18, while that of men is 21.
At the event, the PM also said that India has been providing free ration to about 80 crore poor people for the last seven to eight months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which entails a cost of approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore, reported IANS.
The prime minister also dedicated 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops to the nation.
"India is fighting a strong battle against malnutrition during COVID-19 crisis with the help of farmers, anganwadi workers, scientists and ASHA workers. They are the basis of the movement against malnutrition. They have made us self-reliant with godowns full of food grains and also helping to reach out to the poor," he was quoted as saying.
(With inputs from ANI, IANS and TOI.)
