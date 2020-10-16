Govt to Take Decision on Right Age of Marriage for Women Soon: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 16 October, gave an assurance that the government will take a decision on the right age of marriage for women soon, after the submission of the report by a committee formed in this regard.

Speaking at an event after releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, Modi said, "Discussion is underway to decide the right age for marriage of our daughters. From across the country, daughters have written to me asking why the concerned committee has not given its decision yet. I assure you that as soon as the report comes, the government will act on it."

"We are taking appropriate actions for our daughters' well-being. Through Jal Jeevan Mission, work is going on to provide water to every household. We are providing sanitary pad for Re 1 each," he was further quoted as saying by news agency ANI.