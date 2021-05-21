Govt Plan Changes, RT-PCR Tests to Be 40% of All Tests by June End

The inaccuracy of the data arises when the usage of the RAT test is reflected in the vastly different positivity rate.

While RT-PCR reported a 17.2 percent positivity rate, antigen tests found 8.3 of samples to be positive and TrueNat/CBNat 10.1 percent. Upon calculating, it is found that if all tests were RT-PCR, there would be approximately 75k-80k more cases recorded daily.

Offering an explanation for its change of plans, the government said that "rationalising" RT-PCR tests and expanding RAT tests is imperative for early detection, isolation, and home care.