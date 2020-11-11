Govt Brings Online News Portals, OTT Platforms Under I&B Ministry

The notification brings OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video, and online news portals, under the ministry.

The Centre has issued a notification bringing films and audio-visual programmes made by online content providers, as well as news and current affairs content on online platforms under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.