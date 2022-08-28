Govt to Make Forensic Probe Compulsory for Certain Offences: Amit Shah

A total 1,132 students, including 91 from 21 different foreign countries, graduated from the university. Shah also launched a 'Made in India' forensic mobile laboratory and said such labs will be made available in every district. He also assured that the government would provide a forensic mobile investigation facility to each district of the country and create a legal structure to ensure that independence and partiality of investigation is maintained.

"When the entire structure is created, we shall be able to take the changes in the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act to their logical end," he said. Shah further stressed the importance of reforms in the criminal justice system and law and order infrastructure. "This is not the age of third degree. They are our own people, there is no need to treat them with third degree. We will have to stress on convicting criminals on the basis of scientific evidence. This is how we shall be able to increase the conviction rate," he said.

The third degree is the use of interrogation methods that inflicts physical or mental pain on suspects in order to get the suspect to make a confession. He said that to increase the conviction rate through forensic science evidence, the country will need trained manpower. The NFSU was set up by PM Modi with the same foresight to make provision for their training, Shah said.