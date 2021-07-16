PM Modi to Inaugurate Multiple Railway Projects in Gujarat Today
Apart from railway projects, PM Modi will also be inaugurating a new aquatic park and robotic gallery.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate India's first redeveloped railway station at Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar on Friday, 16 July at 4:30 PM.
Apart from redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station, Modi will also inaugurate a Gauge Converted cum Electrified Mahesana-Varetha line and the newly electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section, and will flag off two new trains, a weekly Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Express and a MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.
Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station
The redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station will also host a world-class facilities and atop it, a 5-star hotel has been built over running live railway tracks.
"Gujarat capital, Gandhinagar has the country's first redeveloped railway station. The station has been developed with a vision to complement the adjoining Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre (MMCC), which has become a preferred destination for conferences, exhibitions and events," said Managing Director and CEO of Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), SK Lohia.
According to the company statement, the redevelopment works of the railway station has been carried out at a cost of Rs 71.50 crore by a Special Purpose Vehicle called Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (GARUD), a joint venture company of Gujarat government and IRSDCL, Western Railway.
Mahesana-Varetha Line
According to a PIB notice, the Mahesana – Varetha Gauge conversion of 55 km has been completed at a cost of Rs 293 crores along with the electrification work at a cost of Rs. 74 crores.
A major station on this section is Vadnagar, which has been developed under Vadnagar – Modhera – Patan Heritage Circuit. Vadnagar will be connected through a broad gauge line and passenger and goods trains can now be run seamlessly on this section.
Electrification of Surendranagar – Pipavav Section
The Surendranagar – Pipavav Sectiondra will be supporting freight movement from Palanpur, Ahmedabad and other parts of the county upto to Popavav part.
According to the PIB notice, the project has been completed at a total cost of Rs 289 crores.
Aquatic Gallery
According to the PIB notice, the new Aquatics Gallery will host different tanks dedicated to aquatic species from around the world, including a main tank for sharks.
A 28 metre long walk walk tunnel is also part of the project.
Robotics Gallery
The Robotics Gallery is an interactive gallery which will provide a platform for the visitors to explore the field of robotics and will host a replica of a Transformer robot at its entrance.
According to the PIB notice, a humanoid robot will greet visitors in the gallery and will express emotions of joy, surprise and excitement.
Nature Park
The Park includes several picturesque features like a Mist Garden, Chess Garden, Selfie Points, Sculpture Park and an outdoor maze. It also includes labyrinths designed for children. The park also contains various sculptures of extinct animals such as Mammoth, Terror Bird, Saber Tooth Lion replete with scientific information.
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.