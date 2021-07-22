Govt Tells Rajya Sabha 'No Oxygen Death Reported'; But What Do States Say?

Despite an acute shortage of oxygen during the devastating second wave of COVID, Minister of State for Health and Family Planning Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday, 20 July, told the Rajya Sabha that 'no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states/UTs'.

This led to a political storm, with several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sanjay Raut, Satyender Jain, questioning the government’s “insensitive” claim.

Defending the government’s comment, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday, said that the Centre merely 'collects data' sent by states and does not 'generate' it.