Government Raises MSP of Wheat by Rs 40, the Lowest in a Decade

The Centre on Wednesday, 8 September, raised the minimum support price (MSP) it will pay to buy new-season wheat from farmers by Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal and for mustard by Rs 400 to Rs 5,050.
The cost of production of wheat is estimated at Rs 1,008 per quintal, the centre said in a statement, NDTV reported. However, the MSP set for wheat for 2021-22 is the lowest in a decade.
Currently, the MSP for 23 crops, grown in both summer and winter sowing seasons, is fixed by the government.
This comes just three days after thousands of farmers reached the Muzaffarnagar's GIC ground where the kisan mahapanchayat was held on Sunday, 5 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) where the decision to raise the price was taken.
The CCEA said in a statement that the raising of MSP for six rabi crops for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) and 2022-23 marketing seasons has been approved. Wheat and mustard are the two major rabi crops.
Moreover, the CCEA added, the MSP has been raised to encourage crop diversification as the return to farmers over their cost of production are estimated to be highest in case of wheat, canola oil seed, and mustard, followed by lentil, gram, barley, and safflower, NDTV reported.
