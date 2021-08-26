'Govt Said They Made a Mistake': Mallikarjun Kharge on Deportation of Afghan MP

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has been appointed Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha by M Venkaiah Naidu.
Referring to the the alleged deportation of Afghan woman MP Rangina Kargar from the Delhi airport, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the government "made a mistake" and the matter will be looked into.
The politician was speaking to news agency ANI after attending an all-party briefing, headed by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, on the situation in Afghanistan.
Kargar, a woman member of the Afghan Parliament had alleged that she was deported from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on 20 August, The Indian Express reported.
Kargar told The Indian Express that in the past, she had travelled several times to India using the same passport. However, this time, the immigration officials, she said, had asked her to wait as they had to consult higher officials.
"They deported me. I was treated as a criminal. I was not given my passport in Dubai. It was returned to me only in Istanbul," the news organisation quoted Kargar as saying.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express)
