Govt Issues Guidelines For COVID Vaccines to be Transported By Air

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued guidelines that airline operators must follow while transporting the COVID-19 vaccine, and also directed them to pack the vaccines in dry ice as refrigerant material on Friday, 8 January.

The need for dry ice is recommended because the temperature requirement for COVID-19 vaccines is low, between -8° C to -70° C. “Though there may be different refrigerant options, use of dry ice (Carbon Dioxide Solid) is the most commonly used, affordable and readily available refrigerant material available in the country for transportation of perishables by air.

“Dry ice continually sublimates (dry ice that is solid, transforms into carbon dioxide gas at temperatures higher than -78°C) under normal atmospheric pressure. At reduced pressures, the sublimation rate of dry ice will increase while all other factors being the same,” it noted.