Govt Exempts Excise Duty on ATF for Indian Carriers for Overseas Flights

The government has exempted domestic airlines flying overseas from paying excise duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), bringing them at parity with international carriers.
(Photo: The Quint)
The government has exempted domestic airlines flying overseas from paying excise duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), bringing them at parity with international carriers.
Airlines will, however, continue to pay an 11 per cent excise duty on ATF used for flying aircraft domestically.
In a notification dated 7 July, the finance ministry said the exemption from both basic excise duty and special additional excise duty would be applicable retrospectively from 1 July.
The aviation industry approached the government citing oil companies denying excise exemption to them since 1 July.
The finance ministry’s clarification that excise duty would not be applicable on domestic carriers for foreign flights brings them back at par with foreign airlines for which the fuel is exempt from duty as per the Chicago convention.
KPMG Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said, “the potential levy of excise duty on ATF supplies to a foreign going aircraft has proactively been exempted by the government, with no excise duty (basic or special) being applicable on such supplies.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)