‘Gonna Be Hard But...’: Twitter MD Posts Amid Govt-Police Pressure

Delhi Police on Thursday rubbished Twitter’s concern regarding the recent events and termed the statements of the microblogging giant as “mendacious”.
A day later, Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, who was alleged to be evasive by the police, tweeted a slogan poster, which read, “It’s gonna be hard, but hard does not mean impossible,” possibly indicating the tussle between Twitter and the Centre.
Referring to Maheshwari, the Delhi Police had said in a statement yesterday, “Twitter India's subsidiary TCIPL's Managing Director chose to adopt a path of evasiveness instead of cooperation.”
Patra had shared an alleged ‘toolkit’ of the Congress over COVID, accusing it of trying to defame the Prime Minister and the government.
The Police added that initially, Maheshwari had stated in his response that he was merely a sales head and had no role whatsoever in any operation relating to the content and, thereby, refused to join the enquiry.
