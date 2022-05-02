'Godse Bhakts in PMO Designed My Arrest': Jignesh Mevani Slams BJP Government

"Some Godse bhakts who are sitting in the PMO were responsible for the FIR's against me," he told reporters on Monday.

In a scathing attack on the BJP government, Mevani asserted that while there had been no cases lodged over the repeated instances of exam paper leaks in Gujarat, the massive drug bust at Adani-owned Mundra port, the rape allegations levelled against a senior BJP minister in Gujarat and the genocidal calls against Muslims at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad, the state police had arrested him for merely a tweet directed at the PM.

"I was merely asking the prime minister to appeal for peace and harmony. For that, they arrested me. What does it show? It was a pre-planned conspiracy to destroy me. I was not provided a copy of the FIR… the Sections invoked against me were not disclosed. I was not allowed to talk to my lawyer… my privilege as an MLA was disregarded," the leader said.

He added that the Gujarat government should be 'ashamed' of themselves.