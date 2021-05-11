26 COVID Patients Die in Goa Govt Hospital, Health Min Seeks Probe

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday, 11 May, said 26 COVID-19 patients died at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) between 2 am and 6 am and sought an investigation by the High Court to find out the exact reason, reported NDTV.
"The high court should investigate the reasons behind these deaths. The high court should also intervene and prepare a white paper on oxygen supply to the GMCH, which would help to set the things right," Rane said, the TV news channel reported.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited the Goa Medical College and Hospital, said the gap between the "availability of medical oxygen and its supply to COVID-19 wards in the GMCH might have caused some issues for the patients.”
However, he added that there was no scarcity of even as he stressed that there is no scarcity of oxygen supply in the state.
Goa's coronavirus tally was 1,21,650 on 10 May while 50 deaths had taken the total number of deaths to 1,729, the state’s health ministry released.
