Go First Served Notice by DGCA, Flight Ticket Sales Paused Indefinitely: Report

The woes of low-cost carrier Go First continued to grow on Monday, 8 May.

The latest: A show-cause notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed Go First to halt all bookings and sale of tickets right away, news agency PTI reported citing unnamed sources.

The notice was reportedly issued under specific provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Go First's "failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient, and reliable manner" served as grounds for the notice, as per the report.

Why it matters: The airline has been asked to reply to the notice within 15 days, according to ANI. Based on the reply, DGCA will reportedly take a call on Go First's Air Operators Certificate (AOC).