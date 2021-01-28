‘Dampened, Not Defeated’: Singhu Protesters After R-Day Violence

“You have been sitting here so peacefully for so many days...we never thought everything would turn so ugly in a span of one day,” a CRPF personnel tells a farmer at an empty petrol station outside the protest site at the Singhu border.

It’s been more than 24 hours after the tractor rally on 26 January turned violent at Delhi’s Red Fort.

A restless crowd, dampened mood, fear of crackdown and “murdabad” chants echoed through the air at Singhu, where farmers have been camping for the last two months to protest against the three farm laws brought in by the government.