'Endure Long Hours, Extreme Weather, Harassment': Gig Workers Seek Urgent Reform

“I was on my way to deliver an order, when my bike skidded, amid heavy rainfall. As I fell, I completely blacked out; scraped my elbows and knees. I had to pay a penalty equal to the value of the order for not being able to deliver it,” said Sarvesh Kumar.

The 30-year-old works as a delivery person for food and grocery delivery platforms in Delhi. Excessive waterlogging had jammed the brakes of his motorbike, which led to it skidding. However, he was expected to keep going like nothing happened.

No protection from climate adversities (including unseasonal rainfall, blistering heat and cold wave); working a minimum of 12 hours a day; no paid leaves (even on the weekend or on festivals); no access to toilets; no health insurance or hospitalisation cover; dealing with dog bites, violent customers and classism – this is what a regular working day looks like for a gig worker in India.