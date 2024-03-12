Over 70% Cab Drivers & Gig Workers Struggling to Survive, Over 40% Face Violence

“43 percent cab drivers, working with cab-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola, earn below Rs 500 per day (after deducting cost of fuel, food, etc.), and 72 percent drivers were not able to meet their monthly expenses with their earnings,” a survey, released on Monday, 11 March has shown.

The survey was conducted by PAIGAM (People’s Association in Grassroots Action and Movements) with the help of IFAT (Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers) and captured trends of earnings and working conditions of app-based workers – cab drivers as well as delivery persons.