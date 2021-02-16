Getting to Know Peter Friedrich, Activist From Toolkit Case

In its 15 February press conference on Disha Ravi case, the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police Manish Chandra mentioned Peter Friedrich as an “incongruously looking name” that surfaced in the toolkit case investigation. Without disclosing much, Chandra said that Friedrich has been on the “radar of Indian security establishment since 2006”. But who is this Peter Friedrich, and why is he of such interest to the Delhi Police in the toolkit case?

While talking about the hashtags and accounts mentioned in the toolkit, the Delhi Police stated that one of the accounts mentioned in the toolkit belongs to Peter Friedrich.

Calling Friedrich an “active proponent of Khalistan”, the Delhi Police told the media that “Friedrich has been on the radar of Indian security establishment since late 2006 when he was noticed in the company Bhajan Singh Bhinder alias Iqbal Choudhury”.